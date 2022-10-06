Reading: Thursday, October 6, 7:30 pm, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center Q & A: Friday, October 7, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Dolores Dorantes is a journalist, writer, therapist, poet, and performer from Mexico. Her most recent work is Copy (Wave Books, 2021), translated by Robin Myers. Copy is a prose poem sequence that insinuates an experience of violent removal: a person’s disappearance from a country, from normal life, and forcible reintegration into a new social and existential configuration. This displaced, dispossessed voice explores what it means to be extracted, subtracted, abstracted out of being―and returned into it. Dorantes’ other books include The River (Gato Negro Ediciones, 2019), a collaboration with the artist Zoe Leonard, and Style (Kenning Editions, 2016), a book of prose poems that transforms the acts and language of violence into unexpected images. Her writings have been translated into English, French, Dutch, German, Portuguese, Slovenian, Bengali, and Swedish. Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing, the department of modern languages, and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. COVID-19 Culture of Care guidelines at Hollins University: Guests must provide proof of full vaccination (one or two doses, depending on which vaccine was administered, and at least one booster). Masking is required at events where more than 50 people are gathered.