Reading: Thursday, September 8, 7:30 pm Q & A: Friday, September 9, 11 am Renée Branum’s stories and essays have appeared in several publications, including The Georgia Review, Narrative Magazine, The Gettysburg Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, and Lit Hub . Her story, “As the Sparks Fly Upward,” was included in the Best American Nonrequired Reading ’s 2019 anthology. She is a 2009 graduate of Hollins University and has earned M.F.A.s in fiction from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and nonfiction from the University of Montana. Her first novel, Defenestrate (Bloomsbury, 2022), was a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. The Washington Post praised it as “Stylish, shimmering . . . In a feat of literary archery, Branum’s lyrical prose hits its mark again and again.” She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in fiction writing. Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. COVID-19 Culture of Care at Hollins University: Masking is required at events with crowds larger than 50 people. Guests must provide proof of full vaccination (including booster).