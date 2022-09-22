Reading: Thursday, September 22, 7:30 pm, Green Drawing Room, Main Building Q & A: Friday, September 23, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Khaled Mattawa’s poetry volumes include Fugitive Atlas (Graywolf Press, 2020), Tocqueville (New Issues, 2010), Amorisco (Ausable, 2008), Zodiac of Echoes (Ausable, 2003), and Ismailia Eclipse (Sheep Meadow Press, 1995). He also wrote the chapbook collections Mare Nostrum (Sarabande Books, 2019) and Mahmoud Darwish: The Poet's Art and His Nation (Syracuse University Press, 2014). Poet Yusef Komunyakaa calls Mattawa’s work “novelistic in its reach and depth,” and poet Marilyn Hacker writes that it “is politically astute, formally daring, grips the reader with an intelligence that spotlights, too, its sensual and emotional (and historical) accuracy.” Mattawa has also translated many volumes of contemporary Arabic poetry and coedited two anthologies of Arab American literature. He teaches in the graduate creative writing program at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing, the Jackson Poetry Fund, and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. COVID-19 Culture of Care at Hollins University: Masking is required at events with crowds larger than 50 people. Guests must provide proof of full vaccination (including booster).