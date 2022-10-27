Reading: Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm, Green Drawing Room, Main Building Q & A: Friday, October 28, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Fernando Flores was born in Mexico and grew up in South Texas. His newest book, Valleyesque: Stories (Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, 2022), has been described by The New York Times Book Review as an “exuberantly strange story collection” and as “a unique mix of magical realism and hyperrealism” by The Houston Chronicle . He is also the author of the novel Tears of the Trufflepig (Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, 2019), which was longlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and named a best book of 2019 by Tor.com, and the collection Death to the Bullshit Artists of South Texas (Host Publications, 2018). His fiction has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books Quarterly, American Short Fiction, Ploughshares, Frieze, Porter House Review, and elsewhere. Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. COVID-19 Culture of Care guidelines at Hollins University: Guests must provide proof of full vaccination (one or two doses, depending on which vaccine was administered, and at least one booster). Masking is required at events where more than 50 people are gathered.