Purpura is an essayist, poet, and translator whose books include All the Fierce Tethers, It Shouldn’t Have Been Beautiful, Rough Likeness, King Baby, and On Looking . A finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for On Looking , Purpura has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Fulbright Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council, among others. She is also the recipient of four Pushcart Prizes. Purpura is writer-in-residence at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and teaches at the Rainier Writing Workshop in Tacoma, Washington. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund. To receive the Zoom link, please RSVP to creative.writing@hollins.edu . Please provide your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account. All times are given in EST.