Forrest Gander’s poetry collection, Be With , was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize. Another book, Core Samples from the World , was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. He is the author of numerous other books of poetry, including Redstart: An Ecological Poetics and Science & Steepleflower . Gander also writes novels ( As a Friend , The Trace ), essays ( A Faithful Existence ), and translates. Gander has collaborated frequently with other artists, including photographers Sally Mann, Graciela Iturbide, Raymond Weeks, and Lucas Foglia; glass artist Michael Rogers; ceramic artists Rich Hirsch and Ashwini Bhat; artists Ann Hamilton, Tjibbe Hooghiemstra; dancers Eiko & Koma; and musicians Vic Chesnutt and Brady Earnhart. Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Fund. Livestream: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/85193788508?pwd=OURnb3pxcUlKQytTNDV4b0Q1TUo4Zz09 Passcode: 031890