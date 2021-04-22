Krug is a German-American author and illustrator. Her visual memoir, Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home (foreign edition title Heimat ), was chosen as a best book of the year by The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, Kirkus Review, the San Francisco Chronicle , and The Boston Globe . She is a recipient of fellowships from Fulbright, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, the Maurice Sendak Foundation, and others. She was named Moira Gemmill Illustrator of the Year and 2019 Book Illustration Prize Winner by the Victoria and Albert Museum. Her visual biography, Kamikaze , about a surviving Japanese World War II pilot, was included in Houghton Mifflin’s Best American Comics and Best Non-Required Reading . Krug is associate professor of illustration at the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund. To connect to the event – For those outside of Hollins University: by 3 pm EST the day of the event, email the event name, your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu. For Hollins University students, faculty, and staff: see my.hollins.