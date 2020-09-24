Akbar is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf and a forthcoming volume of poems, Pilgrim Bell . He is also the author of the chapbook, Portrait of the Alcoholic. His poems have appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, The New York Times, Paris Review, The Nation, Best American Poetry, The New Republic, and elsewhere. Akbar founded Divedapper, a home for dialogues with the most vital voices in American poetry. Previously, he ran The Quirk , a for-charity print literary journal. With Sarah Kay and Claire Schwartz, he writes a weekly column for the Paris Review called “Poetry RX.” Akbar was born in Tehran, Iran, and teaches at Purdue University and in the low residency M.F.A. programs at Randolph College and Warren Wilson College. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund. To receive the Zoom link, please RSVP to creative.writing@hollins.edu . Please provide your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account. All times are given in EST.