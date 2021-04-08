Blanco’s first book of poetry, City of a Hundred Fires , was published in 1998 to critical acclaim, winning the Agnes Lynch Starrett Poetry Prize. Directions to The Beach of the Dead (2005) received the Beyond Margins Award from the PEN American Center. Looking for The Gulf Motel (2012) received the Paterson Poetry Prize, the 2012 Maine Literary Award for Poetry, and the Thom Gunn Award. His first prose publication, For All of Us, One Today: An Inaugural Poet’s Journey (2013), explores the emotional details of his experiences as presidential inaugural poet. He has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, NPR’s All Things Considered, and Fresh Air with Terry Gross , as well as major media from around the world, including CNN, Telemundo, BBC, Univision, and PBS. In 2015, the Academy of American Poets chose Blanco to serve as its first education ambassador. Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Endowment. To connect to the event – For those outside of Hollins University: by 3 pm EST the day of the event, email the event name, your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu . For Hollins University students, faculty, and staff: see my.hollins.