Reading: Thursday, February 23, 7:30 pm, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Q & A: Friday, February 24, 11 am, Janney Lounge, Moody Center Janine Joseph is a formerly undocumented poet and librettist from the Philippines. She is the author of Decade of the Brain , published in January 2023 by Alice James Books, and Driving Without a License (2016), winner of the Kundiman Poetry Prize. She is an associate professor of creative writing at Oklahoma State University and the inaugural Dean’s Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Virginia Tech. Her poetry, essays, and critical writings have appeared in numerous venues, including The Nation, The Atlantic, The Georgia Review, The Rumpus, Pleiades, World Literature Today, Poets & Writers, Kenyon Review Online, The Poem’s Country: Place & Poetic Practice, The Asian American Literary Review, VIDA: Women in Literary Arts, the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series, and the Smithsonian’s “What It Means to Be American” project. Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.