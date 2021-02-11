A poet, author, and literary critic, Anderson is an associate professor of English at Hollins whose research interests include jazz poetry, African American literature, and the work of Aimé Césare. A former Fulbright Scholar, he lived in Cairo, Egypt, where he taught at Cairo University and conducted research on the influence of jazz on contemporary Egyptian music. He is the author of Devonte Travels the Sorry Route, At Last Round Up, River to Cross , and Notes to Make the Sound Come Right: Four Innovators of Jazz Poetry . In addition, Anderson has produced two poetry and music collaborations: The Mask (with William Bolcom) and Songs of Illumination (with T.J. Anderson Jr.), and the highly acclaimed spoken word CD, Blood Octave . Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series. To connect to the event – For those outside of Hollins University: by 3 pm EST the day of the event, email the event name, your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu . For Hollins University students, faculty, and staff: see my.hollins.