Erdrich is author of seven books of poetry, the most recent of which is Little Big Bully . Her writing has won fellowships and awards from the National Poetry Series, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, McKnight Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, Bush Foundation, Loft Literary Center, and First People's Fund, among others. She has twice won a Minnesota Book Award for poetry. She edited the 2018 anthology New Poets of Native Nations from Graywolf Press. She has created poemeos (poem films and videos), curated dozens of art exhibits focused on Native American artists, and written plays produced by Pangea World Theater. She performs her poetry across the country, sometimes collaborating with musicians, visual artists, and dancers. She grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and is Ojibwe enrolled at Turtle Mountain.