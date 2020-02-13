Cathryn Hankla’s 14 books include Lost Places: On Losing and Finding Home, Galaxies, Great Bear, Fortune Teller Miracle Fish: stories, Last Exposures: a sequence of poems , and Texas School Book Depository: prose poems . She is professor and chair of English and creative writing at Hollins and served as the inaugural director of the Jackson Center for Creative Writing. Her poetry, fiction, and nonfiction appears regularly in literary journals and anthologies. She has presented her work at colleges and universities, conferences, bookstores, book clubs, and libraries across the U.S. and abroad in the U.K., Czech Republic, France, southern Spain, and Malta. Her work has been honored by a PEN Syndicated Fiction Prize, the James Boatwright III Prize for Poetry, and a New York Book Festival award, among others. She serves as poetry editor for The Hollins Critic and is also a visual artist. Marc A. Jolley is the director of Mercer University Press and has been in publishing for 27 years (24 with Mercer). During his time at Mercer, the press has published roughly 800 books in the areas of philosophy, religion, Southern studies, literary fiction, poetry, and history. He is also a senior lecturer at Mercer University, where he teaches philosophy, religion, and Great Books. Jolley’s areas of interest are Greek philosophy (especially ethics) and the philosophy of religion. With a background in biblical studies, he prefers to read the New Testament in the context of the philosophical and moral texts of the Greco-Roman world. He teaches philosophy of religion, ethics, Hellenistic philosophy, and, on occasion, Socrates and Jesus. He is an avid reader of Augustine, Rousseau, and Kierkegaard. His favorite writers are Jane Austen and Henry David Thoreau. Thorpe Moeckel’s most recent works are Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw: A Wonder Almanac (nonfiction); Watershed Days: Adventures (A Little Thorny & Familiar) in the Home Range (nonfiction); and a trilogy of long poems, Arcadia Road . He is author of three prior books of poetry: Odd Botany , Making a Map of the River , and Venison . Chapbooks include Meltlines , The Guessing Land , and Off Owl’s Head . Recently he coedited the Virginia edition of Best Creative Nonfiction of the South . Moeckel’s writings have appeared widely in journals, magazines, and anthologies. Awards include Jacob Javits Fellowship, the Henry Hoyns Fellowship, the George Garrett Award from The Fellowship of Southern Writers, the Kenan Visiting Writership at UNC-Chapel Hill, a Nonfiction Promise Award from the Sustainable Arts Foundation, and a National Endowment of the Arts Fellowship. He teaches in the M.F.A. program at Hollins, where he has served as director of the Jackson Center for Creative Writing. Publishing Panel and Q & A: Director, Marc A. Jolley, and Authors, Cathryn Hankla and Thorpe Moeckel Friday, February 14, 11 am Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.