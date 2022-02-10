Yiyun Li is the author of six works of fiction— Must I Go; Where Reasons End; Kinder Than Solitude; A Thousand Years of Good Prayers; The Vagrants; and Gold Boy, Emerald Girl —and the memoir, Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life . She is the recipient of many notable literary awards, including a PEN/Hemingway Award, a PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, and a Windham-Campbell Prize, and she was featured in The New Yorker’s 20 Under 40 fiction issue. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, A Public Space, The Best American Short Stories , and The O. Henry Prize Stories , among other publications. She teaches at Princeton University. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Livestream: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/84491896124?pwd=WkF1VkdRc0JCUVJFa09WY0pJN1paUT09 Passcode: 245726