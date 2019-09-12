Matthew Burnside is the author of Postludes (2018), a Small Press Distribution Handpicked selection, and Rules to Win the Game (2018). His work has appeared in Best American Experimental Writing , Diagram , The Los Angeles Review , Ninth Letter , Hobart , Pear Noir! , and others. He is cofounder of Cloud Rodeo and has been a reader for Pank , The Iowa Review , and NPR’s 3-Minute Fiction . He has served as a regular contributor to the Ploughshares blog and as interviews editor for BOAAT Press. Burnside is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and is a visiting assistant professor in English and creative writing at Hollins during the 2019-20 academic year. A West Virginia native, Jessie van Eerden is the author of the novel Glorybound , winner of ForeWord Reviews ’ 2012 Editor’s Choice Fiction Prize; the novel, My Radio Radio (2016); and a collection of portrait essays, The Long Weeping (2017), winner of the 20th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the essay category. Her work has been featured in The Oxford American, River Teeth , Image , Gulf Coast , Appalachian Heritage , Ruminate , and other publications. Her prose has been selected for inclusion in Eyes Glowing at the Edge of the Woods: Fiction and Poetry from West Virginia ; Walk Till the Dogs Get Mean ; Red Holler ; Dreams and Inward Journeys: A Rhetoric and Reader for Writers, Seventh Edition; J esus Girls: True Tales of Growing Up Female and Evangelical ; and Best American Spiritual Writing . van Eerden holds an M.F.A. in nonfiction writing from the University of Iowa and is an associate professor of creative writing at Hollins. Q & A: Friday, September 13, 11 am Lewis Reading Room, Library Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund.