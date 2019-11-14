Amy Hempel is a short story writer whose books include Sing to It (2019), The Dog of the Marriage (2008), and Tumble Home (1997). In 2006, her Collected Stories won the Ambassador Award for Best Fiction of the Year, was named one of The New York Times’ Ten Best Books of the Year, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, and received an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Her stories have appeared in Harper’s , Tin House , Subtropics , Vanity Fair , and elsewhere, and have been anthologized in The Best American Short Stories . Her nonfiction has appeared in Esquire , The New York Times Magazine , O, the Oprah Magazine , Interview , and Bomb . She is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the United States Artists Foundation and was given the PEN/Malamud Award for the Short Story and the REA Award in 2008 and 2009. She has taught fiction writing at Harvard, Bennington, Columbia, Duke, Princeton, the University of Florida, and New York University, and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Q & A: Friday, November 15, 11 am Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund.