Ada Limón is the author of five poetry collections, including The Carrying , which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Her fourth book, Bright Dead Things , was named a finalist for the National Book Award, a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Poet Richard Blanco says of Limón's work, "Both soft and tender, enormous and resounding, her poetic gestures entrance and transfix." Reginald Dwayne Betts, writing in The New York Times , said of Limón's work, "Ada Limón is a straight genius when it comes to noticing. Her poems turn the way horses seem to birth full-grown horses into a metaphor for love, and turn goldfinches into a reminder that there is always a chance at being nurtured by the thing that brings you pain—or at least a possibility that it won't bury you." A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship for Poetry, she serves on the faculty of Queens University of Charlotte Low Residency M.F.A. program and lives in Lexington, Kentucky.