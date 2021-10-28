J. Drew Lanham is the author of The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature , which received the Reed Award from the Southern Environmental Law Center and the Southern Book Prize and was a finalist for the John Burroughs Medal. He is a birder, naturalist, and hunter-conservationist who has published essays and poetry in publications including Orion, Audubon, Flycatcher , and Wilderness , and in several anthologies, including The Colors of Nature, State of the Heart, Bartram’s Living Legacy , and Carolina Writers at Home . Los Angeles Review of Books states, “There are no fireworks here—simply the musings of an African-American naturalist who, throughout his lifetime, has trained himself to marvel at the minor. Trust me, that is enough… Of the many powerful lessons J. Drew Lanham bestows upon readers, perhaps this last one is his best: proof that human nature, like Mother nature herself, can still surprise us with its grace.” He is an Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Master Teacher at Clemson University. Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/89000492912?pwd=TU1hK1ZYbVMwVnRJeS82aVFEU3dmZz09 Passcode: 695218