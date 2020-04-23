A resident of New Mexico, Layli Long Soldier is the author of Whereas , published by Graywolf Press, winner of the 2018 PEN/Jean Stein Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award, and finalist for the National Book Award in poetry. She has received a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a National Artist Fellowship from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, and a Whiting Writers’ Award. She has served as a contributing editor of Drunken Boat and poetry editor of Kore Press. Her poems have appeared in The American Poet, The American Reader, The Kenyon Review Online , and other publications. Long Soldier received a B.F.A. from the Institute of American Indian Arts and an M.F.A. from Bard College. Q & A: Friday, April 24, 11 am ​Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.