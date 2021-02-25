"Returning to Lady: A Reflection 'In Search of Billie Holiday'" Griffin, who has published widely on issues of race and gender, feminism, jazz, and cultural politics, is the author of Harlem Nocturne: Women Artists and Progressive Politics During World War II . Her other works include Who Set You Flowin?: The African American Migration Narrative ; Beloved Sisters and Loving Friends: Letters from Rebecca Primus of Royal Oak, Maryland, and Addie Brown of Hartford, Connecticut, 1854-1868 ; If You Can’t Be Free, Be a Mystery: In Search of Billie Holiday ; and Clawing at the Limits of Cool: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and the Greatest Jazz Collaboration Ever , co-authored with Salim Washington. She is chair of African American and African Diaspora Studies; director of the Institute for Research in African American Studies; and the William B. Ransford Professor of English and Comparative Literature and African American Studies at Columbia University. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series. To connect to the event – For those outside of Hollins University: by 3 pm EST the day of the event, email the event name, your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu . For Hollins University students, faculty, and staff: see my.hollins.