Heath Hardage Lee’s prize-winning book, Winnie Davis: Daughter of the Lost Cause , was published in 2014. Her second book is a narrative nonfiction work entitled The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam . Reese Witherspoon’s film production company, Hello Sunshine, and Fox 2000 have optioned it for a feature film. Lee comes from a museum education and curatorial background, and she has worked at history museums across the country. She served as the 2017 Robert J. Dole Curatorial Fellow; her exhibition entitled The League of Wives: Vietnam POW MIA Advocates & Allies premiered at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics in 2017 and will travel to museums throughout the U.S., including the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum through 2020. Q & A: Friday, March 13, 11 am Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Funding provided by the Beanstalk Fund.