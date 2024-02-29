Author of “The Donkey Elegies,” Nickole Brown

Brown is the author of The Donkey Elegies (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2020); Fanny Says (BOA Editions, 2015), a biography in poems about Brown’s grandmother, which won the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Poetry; and Sister (Sibling Rivalry Press), which was first published in 2007 and reissued in 2018. To Those Who Were Our First Gods, a chapbook of nine poems published by Rattle, won the 2018 Rattle Prize. With Jessica Jacobs, she cowrote Write It! 100 Poetry Prompts to Inspire (Spruce Books, 2020). She is Hollins’ Spring 2024 Writer-in-Residence and teaches in the Sewanee School of Letters’ M.F.A. program, the Great Smokies Writing Program at the University of North Carolina Asheville, and in the SunJune Literary Collaborative. Brown received her M.F.A. from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, studied literature at Oxford University, and was the editorial assistant for the late Hunter S. Thompson.

