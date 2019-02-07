Author of “The Room Where I was Born,” Brian Teare

Teare’s first collection of poetry, <em>The Room Where I Was Born</em>, was awarded the Brittingham Prize and the 2004 Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry. Since then, he has published<em> The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven</em>, <em>Companion Grasses,</em> <em>Pleasure</em>, and <em>Sight Map</em>. His newest work, <em>Doomstead Days</em>, is forthcoming in April. His work has also appeared in <em>Legitimate Dangers: American Poets of the New Century</em> and <em>At the Barriers: On the Poetry of Thom Gunn</em>. Teare is the recipient of a Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, The MacDowell Colony, and the American Antiquarian Society. He currently teaches at Temple University.

Q & A: Friday, February 8, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Endowment.