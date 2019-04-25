Author of “What Penelope Chooses,” Jeanne Larsen M.A. '72

A professor of English at Hollins, Larsen is a poet, novelist, translator, and essayist. Her poetry collections include What Penelope Chooses , Why We Make Gardens , and James Cook in Search of Terra Incognita . She is also the author of the novels Manchu Palaces , Bronze Mirror , Silk Road, and Sally Paradiso . Her poetry translations include Willow, Wine, Mirror, Moon: Women’s Poems from Tang China and Brocade River Poems: Selected Works of the Tang Dynasty Courtesan Xue Tao . Her work has appeared in journals nationwide. Larsen is the recipient of a Japan/U.S. Friendship Commission Creative Artists Exchange Fellowship (creative nonfiction), an Individual Artist Fellowship (fiction) from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship (literary translation), and the William L. Crawford Award for the year’s best new novelist from the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts.

Q & A: Friday, April 26, 11 am, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.