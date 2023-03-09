Authors David Huddle and Meighan Sharp

David Huddle and Meighan L. Sharp coauthored Effusive Greetings to Friends (Groundhog Poetry Press, 2022), a poetry set featuring the newly dead Ms. Hicks. Originally from Ivanhoe, Virginia, David Huddle taught for 38 years at the University of Vermont, then served three years as Hollins University’s Distinguished Visiting Professor of Creative Writing. He also held the 2012-2013 Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence in the Creative Arts at Austin Peay State University. Huddle has continued to teach at the Bread Loaf School of English, The Sewanee School of Letters, and the Rainier Writing Workshop. His work has appeared in The American Scholar, Esquire, Appalachian Heritage, The New Yorker, Harper’s, Shenandoah, Agni , and The Georgia Review . A novel, The Story of a Million Years (Houghton Mifflin, 1999), was named a Distinguished Book of the Year by Esquire and a Best Book of the Year by the Los Angeles Times Book Review. Another novel, Nothing Can Make Me Do This , won the 2012 Library of Virginia Award for Fiction. His collection, Black Snake at the Family Reunion , was a finalist for the 2013 Library of Virginia Award for Poetry and won the 2013 Pen New England Award for Poetry. Meighan Sharp’s work has been published in Plume , Crazyhorse, Blackbird, The Florida Review, Cimarron Review, The Spoon River Poetry Review, and DIALOGIST, and has twice appeared in the annual Best New Poets series (2010 and 2013) . She wrote the chapbook Anywhere You’re Going while completing a residency with the Roanoke Arts Commission’s “Writer by Bus” program and currently serves as chair of the organization, supporting her belief in the power of public art. She spent fifteen months as an artist-in-residence for the Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program, working with patients and families at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Sharp is Visiting Assistant Professor of English and Creative Writing at Hollins, a graduate of Hollins’ Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, and former co-director for Hollins’ Hollinsummer program. Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.