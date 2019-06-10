Basketball Day Camp: Ages 6–16

When: June 10–13; 9 am–3:30 pm; Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs-early dismissal at 12:30 pm

Cost: $150; Register at www.hollinssports.com

Open to any skill or experience level. Learn from Hollins basketball coaches and the emphasis will be on skill development in the mornings with campers learning strategy and rules of the game, and afternoon competitions. Bring your own lunch.