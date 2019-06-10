Basketball Elite Camp: Ages 14-18
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
When: June 10–11; 6-8 pm
Cost: $50.00; Register at www.hollinssports.com
This program is for 9th-12th graders who have played on their school or club team. Players should have basic basketball skills and understand basic team concepts. The camp will be led by Hollins basketball coaches, and campers will be able to increase their skills in drills and competitive game situations.
