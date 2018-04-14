<strong>Becoming Visible: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Lives</strong><br /><strong>1 p.m.</strong> Garrard Conley-author of <em>Boy Erased </em>that chronicles his own story of growing up in a conservative Arkansas family and surviving gay conversion therapy. “<em>Boy Erased</em> is a gut-punch of a memoir, but the miracle of this book is the generosity with which Conley writes in an effort to understand the circumstances and motivations that led his family to seek the ‘cure’ … his memoir is not simply a story of survival — in this book, a true writer comes of age. Conley writes vividly, with intelligence, wit, and genuine empathy. By embracing complexity and compassion, he reclaims his life and reminds us that a story rarely belongs to one person alone.” —<em>LA Review of Books.</em><br /><strong>2:15 p.m.</strong> Short films and gallery tour of photographs by Zanele Muholi, celebrated South African photographer and LGBTQ+ activist. - Eleanor D. Wilson Museum



<strong>3:30 p.m. </strong>Gregory Rosenthal, Assistant Professor of History, Roanoke College. “Gregory Rosenthal is cofounder of the Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ History Project, a community-based history initiative committed to researching and interpreting the histories of LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations in our region. The LGBTQ+ History Project manages a physical and digital archives in partnership with the Roanoke Public Library; conducts oral histories with LGBTQ+ community members; runs free monthly walking tours of queer historical sites in Roanoke; designs online exhibitions about queer history; helps manage the Roanoke LGBT Memorial Library inside the Roanoke Diversity Center; and works with youth and school groups producing queer history-themed zines, conducting interactive theatre workshops, and empowering people to claim queer history as their own.”

<strong>4:30 p.m.</strong> Reception

<strong>5 p.m. </strong>Viewing of documentary film <em>Born This Way</em> by Director Shaun Kadlec. <em>Born This Way </em>is an intimate portrait of the underground gay and lesbian community in Cameroon- where more members of the LGBTQ+ community are sent to prison than any other country in the world as the result of a harsh and retrograde penal code.

The symposium is made possible by a Hollins University Sowell Grant.