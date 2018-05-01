Behind the Scenes at the Museum: A Student-Curated Exhibition Continues

Using selected works from the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum’s permanent collection, student curators put theory into practice in this exhibition which is the culmination of the spring class titled, "Behind the Scenes: Principles and Practice." As part of the class, students collaborate and share responsibilities for conceptualizing, researching, designing, interpreting, and installing a cohesive exhibition. Participants bring a variety of backgrounds and experience to the class, pursuing various disciplines. Co-instructors are Genevieve Hendricks, professor of art history and Jenine Culligan, director, Eleanor D. Wilson Museum. Exhibit through May 20. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.