Bert Ifill: In memory of Gwen Ifill

"Beyond the Breakthrough: How to follow the Path Blazed by Pathfinders like Gwen Ifill" Bert Ifill, brother of the late Gwen Ifill (host of PBS Newshour ) will present a lecture in honor of his sister. He remarks that his sister was ever mindful that she followed paths blazed by others, so she felt a different obligation—setting a high standard for herself, making it look effortless, and equipping others with the tools to succeed. “I want to impress on your students that they could do the same without being superheroines.” Black History Month Event.