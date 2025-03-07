Career and Life Design presents Hollins University’s Annual C3: Spring Career Connection Conference on Friday, March 7, 2025. The conference theme, “Beyond Hollins: What’s Next…,” aims to empower attendees to unlock their individual potential and create a significant impact on their future careers as well as how to prepare for life after graduation. This event offers a transformative experience, connecting students with alumnae/i, employers, and other professionals in various industries.

Event Highlights:

Experiential Showcase: This event takes place in the Ballator Gallery with internship and study abroad students showcasing their work and experiences they’ve had this school year during their internship work and travels.

Industry Roundtables: Dynamic discussions with alumnae/i, employers, and other seasoned professionals from multiple sectors to gain valuable insights into different career paths and industry trends.

Speed Networking: Where students engage a wide range of professionals in a fast-paced setting, perfect for expanding your professional network and exploring potential career opportunities.

Careers Conversations: One-on-one sessions between our students and alumnae/i and other industry experts to ask specific questions, seek advice, and learn about day-to-day roles and responsibilities in fields of interest.

LinkedIn Photobooth: Students can enhance their professional online presence with a high-quality LinkedIn photo.

At “Beyond Hollins: What’s Next…” many students will take their first step towards preparing for life after graduation and fulfilling an impactful career. Others will leverage their experience at Hollins to excel in their next career steps.

This event is a unique opportunity for students to engage with alumnae/i and employers to ignite their passion, gain critical insights, and pave the way for your future success. The world is eagerly awaiting the distinctive talents and perspectives that our Hollins students can offer.