3rd Biennial Children's Literature Symposium
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
The Pleasures and Problems of Pooh
The 3rd Biennial Children’s Literature Symposium
On Zoom
Friday–Sunday, July 10–12, 2026
Conference Details
Host: Hollins University Graduate Programs in Children’s Literature
Chair: Chaired by Lisa Rowe Fraustino
“Here–we–are…all–of–us, and then, suddenly, we wake up one morning and, what do we find? We find a Strange Animal among us. An animal of whom we have never heard before! An animal who carries her family about with her in her pocket!” — Rabbit
ART CHALLENGE
Illustrators are invited to submit images of your own creations related to Pooh and Pooh adjacent or influenced subjects. The symposium will include a digital art show and panel discussion session. Submit online