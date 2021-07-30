Book Designer Maeve Norton

Maeve Norton is an award-winning illustrator and designer based in Brooklyn, NY, who specializes in children’s media and hand lettering. After graduating from Pratt Institute in 2015, she found herself at Scholastic where she has been happily designing middle grade and young adult novels ever since. Aside from designing books, she is a founding member of the artist collective Fem Foundry who aim to promote collaborative work and organize benefit gallery openings for different charities. She is also an active children’s book illustrator represented by Lori Kilkelly at LK Literary Agency. When not knee-deep in books, Norton can be found making bracelets or soaking up the sunshine on her stoop. To register email kidlit@hollins.edu . Time tentatively scheduled for noon. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.