Book Discussion: Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning By Vanessa Priya Daniel

Please join us at Pilgrim Baptist Church for a discussion of the book Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning, by Vanessa Priya Daniel, who will be giving a keynote presentation at the Hollins University Leading EDJ conference on March 12. The book discussion will be facilitated by Dr. LeeRay Costa and Dr. Tiffany Hinton from Hollins University. Attendance is free and open to the public, and requires registration.

Author Bio: Vanessa Priya Daniel is an author, organizer, and award-winning leader for racial and gender justice. She has worked in social justice movements for twenty-five years as a labor and community organizer and funder. Her first book is Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning (Random House, 2025). She founded and served for 17 years as executive director of Groundswell Fund, a leading funder of women of color-led grassroots community and electoral organizing. She is a recipient of the Smith College Medal, was featured by The Chronicle of Philanthropy as one of fifteen “Influencers” who are changing the nonprofit world, and was recognized by Inside Philanthropy as one of the “Top 100 Most Powerful Players in Philanthropy.” Daniel has written for The New York Times and other publications.