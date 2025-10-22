Book Discussion - High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out by Amanda Ripley

Date: October 22nd

Time: 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Location: Sweet Donkey (Green Room)

Description: Please join us at Sweet Donkey for a discussion of the book High Conflict: Why we get trapped and how we get out by Amanda Ripley. Hollins BLI faculty Dr. LeeRay Costa and Dr. Abrina Schnurman will serve as facilitators. Attendance requires registration and participation is capped at 20 due to space limitations. We hope you will join us!

Book Description: In High Conflict: Why we get trapped and how we get out, author Amanda Ripley explores the contrast between us-them, high stakes conflict and healthy or good conflict. Through the stories of numerous and diverse real people who hold a range of perspectives, Ripley shows us how we can rekindle wonder and curiosity, rehumanize one another, and transform conflict in ways that lead to better relationships and communities that make space for both difference and connection.

FREE to the public. Registration is required. Register for any Leading Together Series Dates

Register Today