Brave Presence: Embracing Vulnerability with Curiosity and Courage

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us to hear from Rose Markey, senior learning and development consultant at the University of Virginia and certified Dare to Lead™ facilitator, trained in Brené Brown’s groundbreaking work on courageous leadership.

How to overcome the instinct to self-protect during vulnerable times

Practical strategies to replace withdrawal and avoidance with curiosity

Methods for fostering deeper connections and building trust

Ways to unlock courageous leadership potential

The Hollins Batten Leadership Institute and the William R. Kenan Jr. Leadership Endowment Fund sponsor the Leading Together speaker series. All events are free and open to the public.

