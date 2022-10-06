Due to extenuating circumstances, the performances of Everybody for October 6-9 have been canceled. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Codirected by Lauren Brooke Ellis and Jé Hooper. Finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, this modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living. “ Everyman is no barrel of laughs, being a morality play about death. Everybody tells the same tale, with equal emotional heft; but it is not only provocative and involving, it is also funny. Wildly funny, in fact.” – The Huffington Post October 6-9 at 7:30 pm October 9: Sensory Friendly Relaxed Performance: Sound levels and lighting effects will be minimized. Doors to the lobby will remain open. Audience members are encouraged to stand up and move around during the performance as needed. Admission: Free and open to everyone. (Masks required for admission.) Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com https://bpt.me/5570164 or at the door.