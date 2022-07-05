Carillon Bells Concert
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Hollins is pleased to invite you to an outdoor carillon bells concert. Guest artist will be internationally renowned carillonneur, Gerald Martindale. Bring your lawn chairs and hear the beautiful Hollins bells in concert. Be assured that if it rains, there are plenty of sheltered places near the chapel where you can stay dry and enjoy the music. The concert is free and open to the public.
