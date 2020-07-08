CenterPieces Reading: "Love in the Time of Corona," by Taylor Gruenloh
Online Roanoke, Virginia
Admission: Free and open to the public. Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/3019457644785728/ A special CenterPieces event, directed by Erin Lane, commissioned to be performed on Zoom and broadcast via Facebook Live. This joint venture by Mill Mountain Theatre and the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University brings new plays and new audiences together over lunch.
Info
Online Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning, This & That