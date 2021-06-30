Kristy Kilfoyle is the director of libraries at Canterbury School in Fort Myers, Florida. She came to Canterbury by way of the Lee County Library System, where she served as programming coordinator in charge of all kids, teen, and adult programs. She graduated from Hollins with her M.A. in children’s literature in 2006. She served on the 2011 Mildred L. Batchelder Award Committee, which was a highlight of her professional career after having studied children’s literature in translation under the legendary J.D. Stahl at Hollins. She is now serving on the 2022 Newbery Award Committee. To register email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.