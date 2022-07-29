Jim Hoover is an art director at Viking Children’s Books in New York. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in illustration, Hoover has been in publishing now for over 20 years. He has designed and art directed hundreds of titles including the #1 New York Times Best-selling series, The Last Kids on Earth (also a Netflix series!); Elizabeth Partridge’s Award-winning nonfiction titles; James Yang’s A Boy Named Isamu and Stop! Bot! ; Aubrey Plaza’s The Christmas Witch ; and Amanda Gorman’s books, which includes the #1 New York Times Best-selling Change Sings . Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .