Meg Medina is a critically acclaimed and bestselling author who writes picture books, middle grade, and young adult fiction. Her works have been called "heartbreaking," "lyrical," and "must haves for every collection." Some of her many award-winning titles include Evelyn del Rey Is Moving Away / Evelyn del Rey se muda , winner of the 2021 Margaret Wise Brown Prize in Children's Literature awarded by Hollins University; and Merci Suárez Changes Gears, the 2019 John Newbery Medal winner. When she's not writing, Medina serves on the advisory committee for We Need Diverse Books, the grassroots organization working to produce and promote literature that reflects and honors the lives of all young people. She also works on community projects that support girls, Latinx youth, and/or literacy. She is a board member of the Library of Congress Literacy Awards and a faculty member of Hamline University's M.F.A. in children's literature.