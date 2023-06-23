The fi­rst 10 years of Mark Braught’s career were spent on the other side of the table as a designer, art director, and creative director. Since then, he has created images for some of the best-known advertising agencies, publishers, corporations, and design fi­rms, with recognition by the Society of Illustrators, Communication Arts Magazine , and others. His illustrations for the picture book Cosmo’s Moon , written by Devin Scillian, received high praise. He has taught at schools, institutions, and conferences around the country and is the summer 2023 instructor of Children’s Book Drawing Fundamentals in the M.F.A. in children’s book writing and illustrating at Hollins. He will speak about the process of creating over 50 paintings for the merchandising of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.