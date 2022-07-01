Ruth Sanderson has been creating mythic art and illustrating children’s books, book covers, collector’s plates, greeting cards, and other products for over 40 years. She also creates coloring books for adults. Founder of the M.F.A. in writing and illustrating at Hollins, Sanderson has been teaching writing and art courses in our graduate programs since the 1990s. In her Chalk Talk she will show and tell about the process of creating her stunning new picture book biography of Rosa Bonheur, an artist and sculptor famous for her lifelike depictions of animals in the nineteenth century. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .