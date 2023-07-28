Chad W. Beckerman brings over 20 years of illustration and design experience to the CAT Agency. After studying illustration as an undergrad at RISD, Beckerman went on to be a designer at Scholastic, a senior designer at Greenwillow Books, and then became the creative director at ABRAMS Kids and Comic Arts, where he spent 13 years overseeing the design of 250 books a year—from picture books to novels, to graphic novels, to art and entertainment books. Beckerman is behind the aesthetic for over 40 The New York Times bestselling and award-winning books including the blockbuster Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney, the Caldecott honor, and Coretta Scott King Award Winning Trombone Story , illustrated by Brian Collier, and the Newbery Medal honor book El Deafo by Roanoke resident Cece Bell. Beckerman’s greatest joy is working with illustrators, and as an agent he is busy curating and cultivating a unique group of artists who are inspiring and innovating in children’s literature. He represents illustrators and author-illustrators from all over the globe, who create artworks for all ages and genres. In addition to representing illustrators, Beckerman offers packaging of picture books, graphic novels, and middle-grade series books through his design studio CWB Art & Design. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.