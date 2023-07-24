Panel with Author and Editor Frances Gilbert Rebekah Lowell is an author-illustrator and surface pattern designer with a passion for the natural world. As a survivor of domestic abuse, she’s found the natural world to be a peaceful healing ground. Her debut novel in verse, The Road to After , offers a story of healing from trauma, and her debut picture book, Catching Flight, provides hope on the wings of birds. It was released in March 2023 and edited by Frances Gilbert (concurrently a guest speaker at Hollins). When not in her studio, you can find Lowell outside—gardening, nature journaling, birding, and raising butterflies— often with her daughters, who she homeschools. Lowell has a B.F.A. in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and an M.F.A. in children’s book writing and illustrating from Hollins. She is represented by Paige Terlip at the Andrea Brown Literary Agency. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.