Amanda Cockrell is the author of Coyote Weather, a novel of “new adults” finding their way through the turbulence of the Vietnam War era; Pomegranate Seed , a novel of the Hollywood blacklist; and the young adult novel What We Keep Is Not Always What Will Stay . As Damion Hunter she is the author of eight novels of Roman myth and history: The Centurions series ; The Legions of the Mist and its sequel The Wall at the Edge of the World ; and The Borderlands series: Shadow of the Eagle, Empire’s Edge, and the forthcoming Birds of Prey . She was the founding director of the children’s literature program at Hollins. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.