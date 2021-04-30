Interview with Q&A and social time to follow In this interview, Professor Peter Hunt will explore how attitudes to books change over the years and how that affects what scholars need to (or are able to) put in critical editions. Professor Hunt will discuss his own experience creating a critical edition of The Secret Garden and ways that an editor of a classic work for young people today can deal with complex challenges and thorny ethical questions. Hollins children's literature alumna, Jennifer Davis Taylor, will moderate. To register and receive a Zoom link to these events, please email KidLit@hollins.edu . Visit us on FB @HollinsUniversityChildrensLiterature For graduate program information, visit Hollins.edu/childlit Jennifer Davis Taylor is a Hollins M.A. (2012) graduate. She is currently the Fritz Saxl Doctoral Candidate at the Warburg Institute in London. Her thesis “Ways of Reading Charles Perrault” investigates the relationship between fairy tales and painting. Peter Hunt is professor emeritus in English and children's literature at Cardiff University in the UK. As a trailblazer, Hunt has made extraordinary contributions over several decades to the critical study of children's literature. He served as editor of the Oxford World's Classics new edition of The Secret Garden and wrote An Introduction to Children’s Literature . Additionally, he has written or edited over two dozen books, authored hundreds of scholarly papers and reviews, created various audio guides, and lectured at over 150 institutions—including Hollins.