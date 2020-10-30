Presentation with Q&A and social time to follow This online lecture and writing workshop will look at the emergence of cozy North American Children's horror in the 1980s and how it gave rise to contemporary social horror. The question then becomes—do places become more haunted and supernatural when repressive and violent regimes take over power? How can horror or—elements of horror—aid the writer to de-normalize social injustices? There will be discussion and writing prompts as well as virtual popcorn and caramel apples. Oh, and if you're jumpy (like Homzie), make sure to bring a cozy pillow to hide behind and/or hug. After all, this is happening on Halloween weekend! Mwahahaha! • Costumes (horrible or hilarious) are optional, but encouraged • To register and receive a Zoom link to these events, please email KidLit@hollins.edu . Visit us on FB @HollinsUniversityChildrensLiterature For graduate program information, visit Hollins.edu/childlit Homzie is the author of many books for kids, including the Ellie May and Alien Clones from Outer Space chapter book series, which was developed into an animated television show for ABC Australia. Homzie is on faculty at Sonoma State University as well as at Hollins, where she teaches in the summer graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Visit her at www.hillaryhomzie.com