Priscilla Tey is an illustrator and picture-book maker. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), she loves woolgathering, writing stories, and maintains her sheep obsession at healthy levels. Her first picture book, In-Between Things , was published by Candlewick Press in 2018. Her second book, Twitchy Witchy Itch , is due to be released in July 2021. Tey currently resides in her native country of Singapore, and teaches art to students of various ages when she is not illustrating. Mary Lee Donovan earned an M.A. in children's literature from the Center for the Study of Children's Literature in 1986. She has been at Candlewick Press since 1991, where she is currently editorial director. Prior to that, she spent seven years in the children's division of Houghton Mifflin, and worked for many years as a bookseller at The Children's Book Shop. She is the editor of many award-winning books, including the Caldecott Honor-winning title How She Got Her Name by our upcoming FBC keynote speaker, Juana Martinez-Neal. Ann Stott is the executive creative director at Candlewick Press, where she has designed and art directed many award-winning children's books, including the Caldecott Medal Winner This is Not My Hat by Jon Klassen and books by our upcoming FBC keynote speaker, Juana Martinez-Neal. Prior to working in publishing, Stott was a designer and art director in the advertising and consumer product industry. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts/Dartmouth and received her master's degree in education from Lesley University. She has also written several picture books, the latest being Nana Says I'll Be Famous One Day , illustrated by Andrew Joyner.